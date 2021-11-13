Donut Market Cap Hits $950,382.99 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $950,382.99 and $7,068.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 70,572,783.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79751098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00071627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00098350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,591.74 or 0.07201431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,535.19 or 0.99645030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

