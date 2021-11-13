DoorDash, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

DASH opened at $245.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.55 and a 200 day moving average of $180.60. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $7,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,119.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 551,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 7.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

