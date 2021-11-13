Dora Factory (DORA) Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $14.28 or 0.00022135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $43.74 million and $24.53 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,384 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

