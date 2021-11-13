Douglas J. Carlson Sells 14,318 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 14,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,068,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
