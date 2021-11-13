Douglas J. Carlson Sells 14,318 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 14,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,068,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

