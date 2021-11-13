DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,299,019 shares of company stock valued at $184,503,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

