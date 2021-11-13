Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $442.90

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 442.90 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 549.50 ($7.18). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 543.50 ($7.10), with a volume of 552,095 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 482.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 443.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

