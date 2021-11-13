DREP [old] (DREP) Price Reaches $1.96 on Major Exchanges

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00090427 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

