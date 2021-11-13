DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

DTM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.30. 331,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $80,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $80,472,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $48,108,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

