Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 130.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.91.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.