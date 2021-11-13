Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $20.25. 4,275,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -160.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

