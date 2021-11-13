Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the mining company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.09.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 771,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,807,889. Insiders have bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

