Dvision Network (DVI) Trading 20.8% Higher This Week

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Dvision Network has a market cap of $412.03 million and $19.91 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00225213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00087780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,596,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

