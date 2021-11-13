Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Dynatronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Dynatronics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 169,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,683. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of -0.22. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

