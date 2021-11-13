Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $653.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.