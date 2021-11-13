E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.03 ($12.98) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.55. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.