E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €11.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.80 ($13.88).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOAN. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching €11.05 ($13.00). 6,932,953 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.55. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.