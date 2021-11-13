E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.