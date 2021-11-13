E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of E.On stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.