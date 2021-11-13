EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.10

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $202.10 and last traded at $202.06, with a volume of 4454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average of $170.88.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

