EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,889,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

