ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECN. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.34.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$11.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$5.57 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.68.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.50 million.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.00%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

