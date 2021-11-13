ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.34.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$11.06 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$5.57 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.78.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.00%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

