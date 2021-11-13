ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ECN. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.34.

Shares of ECN opened at C$11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$5.57 and a one year high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.78.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million. Analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.00%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

