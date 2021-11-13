Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $1,373,214.76 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ECL traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $235.67. 839,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average of $218.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $235.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
