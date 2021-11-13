Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $1,373,214.76 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $235.67. 839,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average of $218.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $235.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.