Effect.AI (EFX) Market Cap Hits $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00134977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.29 or 0.00516754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00079733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

