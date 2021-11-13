EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires Shares of 17,044 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,649,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,682,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $106.61 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14.

