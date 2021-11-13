El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

LOCO stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

