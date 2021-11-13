Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

