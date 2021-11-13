Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.950-$6.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. 1,605,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.19.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

