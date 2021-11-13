Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELEEF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

