Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after buying an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after buying an additional 3,116,998 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

XPEV opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

