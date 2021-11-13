Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $297.23 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $195.39 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.39. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

