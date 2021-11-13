Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,876,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $343.77 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

