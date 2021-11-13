Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 879 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $136.42 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

