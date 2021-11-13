Element Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $174.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

