Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.69. 8,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,947. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elevation Oncology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Elevation Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.37.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

