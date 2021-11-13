Elizabeth A. Grammer Sells 77,432 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARDX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,456. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

