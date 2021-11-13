Elliot J. Mark Sells 1,372 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Everbridge stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.59. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

