Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Tops $0.0195

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072878 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074225 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097637 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.24 or 0.07180058 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.68 or 0.99718273 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
About Elrond ERD
According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “
Elrond ERD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.