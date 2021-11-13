eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 5,191 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $14,275.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $49,555.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $52,410.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $90,992.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $720.00.

EMAN opened at $2.61 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the second quarter worth $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the second quarter worth $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth $84,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.