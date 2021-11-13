Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.87.

ERJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. 6,304,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Embraer by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

