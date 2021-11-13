EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,652.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.08. 85,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,496. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

