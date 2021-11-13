Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.820-$4.970 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.04.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.42. 1,824,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

