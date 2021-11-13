Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.820-$4.970 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.04.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $97.42. 1,824,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

