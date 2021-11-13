Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $6.96 Average PT from Analysts

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 4,876,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,372. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

