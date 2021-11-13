Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 817,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,305. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

