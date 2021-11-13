Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.98% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

WATT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

