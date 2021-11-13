Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a negative net margin of 7,172.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.17. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

WATT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

