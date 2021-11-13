Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Issues Earnings Results

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 36.16% and a negative return on equity of 136.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Energy Focus stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 259,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,156. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Energy Focus worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

