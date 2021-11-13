Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$17.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Enerplus has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $10.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

