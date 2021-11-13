Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$55.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.44. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$48.87 and a 1 year high of C$70.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 34.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENGH. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

